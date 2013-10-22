Oct 22 A federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday
ordered infomercial pitchman Kevin Trudeau back to jail for
failing to pay a nearly $38 million judgment over false promises
he made in a weight-loss book.
Trudeau, 50, had been jailed overnight in September for
failing to disclose assets and cooperate with a receiver and
Judge Robert Gettleman had given him "another last chance" in an
order entered Oct. 16 to comply by Tuesday or be held again.
Trudeau and his attorneys urged on Tuesday that he not be
jailed for contempt, but Gettleman declined and he was taken
into custody in the civil case, brought by the Federal Trade
Commission, FTC attorney Jonathan Cohen said.
"Certainly there is no guarantee that coercive sanctions
will succeed, but coercive sanctions present the best
possibility for redress that consumers have," Cohen said.
Well-known to U.S. television viewers for his ubiquitous
infomercials, Trudeau has battled federal regulators for years
over his marketing of products to combat AIDS, hair loss, memory
loss and obesity.
Gettleman had found on Oct. 16 that Trudeau ignored explicit
court warnings and had complied with none of the conditions set
to avoid a jailing on contempt. A status hearing is set for
Thursday in federal court in Chicago.
Trudeau, whose marketing business is based in Chicago, has
repeatedly insisted he is broke and cannot pay the judgment.
Gettleman ordered Trudeau held at the federal Metropolitan
Correctional Center in Chicago.
On Monday, Trudeau's lawyers said he was committed to
complying but needed more time due to his complex finances and
because third parties had much of his financial information.
In his Oct. 16 order, Gettleman found that Trudeau had
attempted to conceal foreign bank accounts and assets under his
control and had failed to account for millions of dollars in
commissions he received.
The FTC sued Trudeau in 1998, arguing that he had made
misleading claims in six infomercials promoting products that
allegedly cured ailments ranging from cancer to memory loss.
Trudeau agreed to pay $2 million and be banned from
advertising products in infomercials under a settlement with the
FTC in 2004. An exception allowed Trudeau to advertise books,
but not the products he touted as cures.
The FTC argued that Trudeau's book promoting easy
weight-loss techniques included inaccurate information and
violated his agreement. Gettleman agreed, ordering Trudeau in
2010 to pay nearly $38 million based on the number of books
sold.
