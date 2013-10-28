Oct 28 A U.S. judge on Monday ordered
infomercial pitchman Kevin Trudeau released from a downtown
Chicago jail where he had been held six days for failing to pay
a nearly $38 million judgment over false promises he made in a
weight-loss book.
Trudeau, 50, was ordered jailed by Judge Robert Gettleman
last week for failing to make full disclosure of assets owned or
controlled by him that could be used to pay the judgment from a
civil case brought by the Federal Trade Commission.
The FTC and a court-appointed receiver opposed his release,
arguing that Trudeau had not met the court's conditions, FTC
attorney David O'Toole said Monday in an email.
Trudeau, whose marketing business is based in Chicago, has
repeatedly insisted he is broke and cannot pay the judgment.
It was the second time in a month that Gettleman had ordered
him jailed for contempt. Trudeau spent one night in September at
the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago.
Well known to U.S. television viewers for his ubiquitous
infomercials, Trudeau has battled federal regulators for years
over his marketing of products to combat AIDS, hair loss, memory
loss and obesity.
Gettleman had found on Oct. 16 that "despite explicit
warnings" Trudeau had attempted to conceal foreign bank accounts
and assets he controls or can control and had failed to account
for millions of dollars in commissions he received.
Trudeau's lawyers have said he was committed to complying
but needed more time due to his complex finances and because
third parties had much of his financial information.
The FTC sued Trudeau in 1998, arguing that he had made
misleading claims in six infomercials promoting products that
allegedly cured ailments ranging from cancer to memory loss.
Trudeau agreed to pay $2 million and be banned from
advertising products in infomercials under a settlement with the
FTC in 2004. An exception allowed Trudeau to advertise books,
but not the products he touted as cures.
The FTC argued that Trudeau's book promoting easy
weight-loss techniques included inaccurate information and
violated his agreement. Gettleman ordered Trudeau in 2010 to pay
nearly $38 million based on the books sold.
Trudeau faces a separate federal criminal trial in Chicago
on accusations that he wilfully violated a court order by making
representations in infomercials that prosecutors say
misrepresented the content of his book, "The Weight Loss Cure
'They' Don't Want You to Know About."
Trudeau has pleaded not guilty to contempt of court for the
criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
