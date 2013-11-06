CHICAGO Nov 5 Pitchman Kevin Trudeau sold a
"dream" in infomercials promising his book contained easier
weight loss cures than it delivered, prosecutors said on Tuesday
in an opening statement for his federal criminal contempt trial
In Chicago.
Trudeau, 50, faces possible jail time if a jury convicts
him. His attorneys said his conduct did not willfully violate a
2004 court order barring him from misrepresenting his books in
infomercials.
Trudeau was jailed and released in September and October for
failing to pay a nearly $38 million judgment for civil contempt
in a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission over his
infomercials.
Prosecutors contend Trudeau knowingly violated the FTC
agreement in marketing his book, "The Weight Loss Cure 'They'
Don't Want You To Know About" in infomercials made in 2006 and
2007 that aired about 32,000 times, according to court papers.
In his informercials, Trudeau told viewers the "cure" to
obesity was not a diet and did not require exercise.
"That's the dream you will hear him selling," Assistant U.S.
Attorney Marc Krickbaum said. "But then you'll see the realities
of what's in the book."
The book instructed readers to walk an hour each day and to
limit caloric intake to 500 calories.
Trudeau's attorney, Thomas Kirsch, told jurors his client
did not misrepresent the book's content or violate the agreement
because everything said in the infomercials appeared in the
book. Trudeau's statements were protected free speech and were
not explicitly forbidden by the agreement, he said.
Kirsch said a firm that produced and distributed the
infomercials reviewed the agreement before the programs were
aired and would be at fault if the consent order were violated.
Trudeau, whose marketing business is based in Chicago, has
battled federal regulators for years over his marketing of
various products to combat AIDS, hair loss, memory loss and
obesity in infomercials well-known to U.S. television viewers.
In a 2004 federal court settlement with the FTC, Trudeau
agreed to pay $2 million and be banned from advertising products
in infomercials. The agreement allowed infomercials for
publications that did not refer to other products Trudeau was
marketing and did not misrepresent the book's contents.
The FTC later argued that Trudeau's weight-loss book had
inaccurate information and violated the agreement. In 2010, U.S.
Judge Robert Gettleman ordered Trudeau to pay consumers nearly
$38 million based on the books sold. Trudeau has repeatedly
insisted he is broke and cannot pay the judgment.
(Reporting by Adam Kirby; Editing by David Bailey and David
Gregorio)