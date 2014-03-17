By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, March 17 U.S. TV pitchman Kevin
Trudeau, who was convicted last year of criminal contempt for
exaggerating the contents of his weight-loss books in
infomercials, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is
sentenced by a federal judge on Monday.
Trudeau was found guilty last November of violating a 2004
federal court settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that
barred him from misrepresenting the contents of his books in
advertisements.
A jury found Trudeau violated the agreement while marketing
his book, "The Weight Loss Cure 'They' Don't Want You To Know
About," in infomercials made in 2006 and 2007 that aired about
32,000 times.
Trudeau told viewers in the infomercials that the "cure" to
obesity was not a diet and did not require exercise, but the
book instructed readers to walk an hour each day and to limit
intake to 500 calories.
Prosecutors, who said Trudeau's actions resulted in over $37
million in losses to consumers, are asking for 10 years in
prison.
"Throughout his career, defendant has been motivated by
simple greed, and he has funded and protected a lavish lifestyle
by bilking consumers and defying court orders," prosecutors said
in court documents.
Defense attorneys for Trudeau have asked for no more than 21
months in prison, based on the criminal contempt conviction
alone and not for fraud, for which they said he has not been
charged.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Scott Malone and
Andrea Ricci)