(Adds details throughout)
By Steve Holland and Kiyoshi Takenaka
NEW YORK Nov 17 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe met with Donald Trump on Thursday seeking clarity on
campaign statements by the president-elect that rattled the
Tokyo government, later telling reporters he was confident Trump
was a "trustworthy leader."
After the hastily arranged 90-minute meeting at Trump Tower
in Manhattan, Abe told reporters: "The talks made me feel sure
that we can build a relationship of trust." But he would not
disclose specifics of the conversation because the talks were
unofficial.
The conversation came as Japan's leadership was nervous
about the future strength of an alliance that is core to Tokyo's
diplomacy and security.
Abe and other Asian leaders were alarmed at Trump's pledge
during his campaign to make allies pay more for help from U.S.
forces, his suggestion that Japan should acquire its own nuclear
weapons and his staunch opposition to the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade deal.
The Republican president-elect will succeed Democratic
President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Describing his conversation as "candid" and held in a "warm
atmosphere," Abe said: "Alliances cannot function without trust.
I am now confident that President-elect Trump is a trustworthy
leader."
He said he had agreed to meet again with Trump "at a
convenient time to cover a wider area in greater depth." It was
not clear if such a meeting would occur before Trump's
inauguration.
Trump official Kellyanne Conway said earlier on Thursday in
an interview with CBS that "any deeper conversations about
policy and the relationship between Japan and the United States
will have to wait until after the inauguration."
Trump officials did not immediately comment following the
meeting with Abe.
Abe is a veteran lawmaker who worked closely with Obama on
the 12-nation TPP trade pact, which was part of Obama's push to
counter the rising strength of China and was a pillar of Abe's
economic reforms.
Abe and Trump gave each other golfing gear as gifts during
their meeting, according to a Japanese government statement.
Photographs taken inside the ornate meeting room at Trump
Tower showed Abe and an interpreter along with Trump, his
daughter Ivanka, her husband and Trump adviser Jared Kushner,
and Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.
FILLING ADMINISTRATION POSTS
A senior Trump official said on Thursday that Trump had
offered Flynn the national security adviser position.
While it was not clear whether Flynn had accepted the job, a
person familiar with the offer told Reuters: "When the
president-(elect) of the United States asks you to serve, there
is only one answer."
As the incoming Trump administration prepares to take office
on Jan. 20, a Pentagon spokesman said he expected the Defense
Department would conduct its first military briefing for Trump
transition officials on Friday.
Other Obama administration agencies, including the Justice
Department, were taking similar steps.
A brash outsider who has never held public office, Trump has
been consumed since winning last week's election with working
out who will occupy senior positions in his administration.
Democrats in Congress kept up their criticism of Trump's
controversial selection of right-wing firebrand Stephen Bannon
as senior counselor.
A spokesman for House of Representatives Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi said that during a meeting with Vice
President-elect Mike Pence, she urged that the appointment be
reconsidered.
Trump has been holed up in Trump Tower meeting with people
who could fill senior roles on his governing team.
On Saturday, he plans to meet with Mitt Romney, the
Republican nominee in the 2012 presidential election, and may
discuss bringing him on as secretary of state, a source familiar
with the meeting said. The source had earlier said
the meeting would take place on Sunday.
It would be an extraordinary turn of events, given that
Romney called Trump a "fraud" and urged Republicans to vote for
anyone but the real estate magnate while the party was picking
its presidential nominee.
Trump mocked Romney on the campaign trail, saying he "choked
like a dog" during his unsuccessful 2012 run against President
Barack Obama.
TRUMP'S 1980s VIEW OF JAPAN?
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Friday
in Tokyo that it was beneficial for Abe to meet Trump before he
becomes president, given the importance of Japan-U.S. relations.
Abe adviser Katsuyuki Kawai told Reuters he had spoken to
several Trump advisers and lawmakers since arriving in
Washington on Monday and had been told: "We don't have to take
each word that Mr. Trump said publicly literally."
Abe has boosted Japan's overall defense spending since
taking office in 2012, while stretching the limits of its
pacifist postwar constitution to allow the military to take a
bigger global role. Defense spending still stands at just over 1
percent of GDP compared with more than 3 percent in the United
States.
The United States is projected to spend $5.745 billion for
U.S. forces in Japan in the current 2017 fiscal year. According
to Japan's Defense Ministry, Tokyo's expenses related to U.S.
troops stationed in Japan totalled about 720 billion yen ($6.6
billion) in the year that ended in March.
Some of Trump's campaign rhetoric suggested an image of
Japan forged in the 1980s, when Tokyo was seen by many in the
United States as a threat to jobs and a free-rider on defense.
The Trump adviser who spoke earlier in the week stressed a
more positive view.
"Frankly, the prime minister has been more assertive and
forthright in trying to make those changes to Japan's global
posture," he said.
Abe was expected to see Obama at a summit in Peru on the
weekend. Hours before Abe and Trump met, Obama's secretary of
state, John Kerry, and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida
met in Lima to discuss the Paris climate accord - a deal Trump
has pledged to exit.
Some diplomats say that until Trump makes key appointments,
it will be hard to assess his policies on security issues
ranging from overseas deployments of U.S. troops, China's
maritime assertiveness and the North Korean nuclear threat.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland in New York, Linda Sieg,
Nobuhiro Kubo and William Mallard in Tokyo, and David
Brunnstrom, Doina Chiacu, Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey in
Washington; Writing by Roberta Rampton and Richard Cowan;
Editing by Peter Cooney)