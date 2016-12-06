(Adds quote)

WASHINGTON Dec 6 The chief executive of the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association urged President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday to quickly nominate new board members to the U.S. Export-Import Bank to allow the export financing agency to resume functioning.

Dave Melcher said billions of dollars worth of potential orders were in limbo because the agency's board lacked the necessary number of board members to back important trade deals.

"The Senate can protect American manufacturing jobs by restoring the quorum to the Export-Import Bank's board of directors," Melcher said in a speech before more than 300 industry and media representatives Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia.

Boeing Co, one of the largest U.S. exporters, and other aerospace companies have raised similar concerns.