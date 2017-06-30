FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 hours ago
White House drops plans for executive order to tighten food aid shipping rules
Featured
June 30, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 12 hours ago

White House drops plans for executive order to tighten food aid shipping rules

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration has dropped plans for an executive order that will require all U.S. food aid to be transported on American ships, congressional and aid sources said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Trump was considering increasing to 100 percent the current requirement that 50 percent of such aid be transported on U.S.-flagged vessels.

Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stopped short of confirming information about the order but said he had discussed the issue with Trump and that he understands that the shift would have increased the cost of food aid and caused more people to starve. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

