NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Home-sharing
website Airbnb is offering free accommodation to refugees and
others barred from entering the United States due to President
Donald Trump's immigration curbs, it said on Monday.
Airbnb's decision comes amid a global backlash against
Trump's order which puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees
into the United States and temporarily bans travelers from Syria
and six other Muslim-majority countries.
In a note posted on its website, the company said it was
working with partners to identify people who were unexpectedly
stuck in limbo by the new restrictions and in need of a
short-term place to stay.
The company, which helps users rent out their homes, also
set up a webpage to enlist volunteers wishing to host affected
refugees and immigrants.
"We must stand with those who are affected," said Brian
Chesky, the California-based company's CEO, in the blog post.
"Barring refugees and people who are not a threat from
entering America simply because they are from a certain country
is not right."
Immigrants and refugees were kept off flights and left
stranded in airports worldwide amid scenes of confusion and
anger after the immigration ban suddenly took effect on Friday.
Airbnb could not immediately provide data as to how many
people had reached out for housing assistance.
Trump's order, in addition to temporarily closing the U.S.
border to all refugees as well as travelers with passports from
Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, bans
refugees from Syria indefinitely.
The company's move was welcomed on social media, with some
200,000 people liking a tweet from Chesky announcing the
initiative.
"God bless you & what you're doing," wrote Twitter user
@XeMurray.
In other Twitter messages, hosts from Canada to Ireland and
Mexico offered to open their doors to stranded travelers.
However other tweets blasted Airbnb for not offering the
same treatment to U.S. military veterans and homeless people.
Founded in 2008, Airbnb offers rentals in 65,000 cities
across 191 countries, according to its website.
Last year, the company partnered with aid organizations to
provide their workers with free housing as they respond to
humanitarian crises.
