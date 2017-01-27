GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
The review of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program, which President Donald Trump has derided as being too expensive, would have two parts: one looking at how to lower costs, while the other would determine whether the F/A-18E/F could be an effective, lower cost alternative to the F-35C aircraft if improvements were made, the memo said.
Costs for Lockheed's F-35 program had escalated to an estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent of the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch