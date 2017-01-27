(Adds Lockheed, analyst comment)
WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James
Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft
acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's
next-generation of the Air Force One presidential plane,
according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
The review of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 program,
which President Donald Trump has derided as being too expensive,
would have two parts: one looking at how to cut costs, and the
other determining whether Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, with
improvements, could be an effective, cheaper alternative, the
memo said.
Costs for Lockheed Martin's F-35 program have escalated to
an estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent
of the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year.
The chances that the review would cause a major change were
low, according to a report published by Byron Callan, an analyst
at research firm Capital Alpha Partners. Callan said costs could
be cut if requirements and the aircraft's capabilities were also
relaxed.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Lockheed Martin
said it stood ready to support Mattis' review of the program,
adding that the cost of the F-35 could go down if the United
States and other customers committed to purchasing the planes in
larger, multi-year batches.
The review of the Air Force One replacement, which Trump has
also called too expensive, would look at the plane's
requirements and systems and identify courses of action to
reduce acquisition and sustainment costs.
In December, Trump extracted a promise from Boeing Chief
Executive Dennis Muilenburg that the cost of replacing Air Force
One would not exceed $4 billion.
"We're going to get it done for less than that," Muilenburg
told reporters last month, "and we're committed to working
together to make sure that happens."
On Friday, a Boeing representative said the company has been
providing information to the Trump administration for some weeks
and was committed to providing equipment to the military as
affordably as possible.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Mike Stone; editing
by Chizu Nomiyama, Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Rigby)