Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for
passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to
airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport
Association said in an email to carriers around the world on
Saturday.
The email, seen by Reuters, said Friday's executive order
from U.S. President Donald Trump caught airlines unprepared.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection briefed IATA in a
Saturday afternoon conference call about the new rules, the
email said, noting that passport-holders from states such as
Iran, including cabin crew, will be barred entry to the United
States.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Redwood City, California;
Editing by Bill Rigby)