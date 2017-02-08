NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will
meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the
industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Invitees include executives from the nation's largest
airlines and cargo carriers, as well as directors for several
U.S. airports, according to the sources.
American Airlines Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker, who
previously called Trump's 90-day halt on travel to the U.S. from
seven Muslim-majority countries "divisive," will not attend due
to a scheduling conflict.
"Doug would very much like to be there, but it's just a
matter of this already being on the calendar," spokesman Matt
Miller said in a phone interview.
"Doug shares President Trump's commitment to modernizing our
nation's infrastructure and looks forward to working with his
administration to ensure all Americans have access to safe and
efficient air travel."
The meeting comes at a time of heightened tension within the
industry as heads of the largest three U.S. passenger carriers
-- American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental
Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc -- have
sought to pressure the new administration into denouncing the
three major Middle Eastern carriers, which they accuse of having
been unfairly subsidized by their governments.
The three airlines, Qatar, Etihad and Emirates, have denied
these claims.
The new administration has not yet addressed U.S. carriers'
concerns, but White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Wednesday
told reporters that it will be "something decided when they
meet, what they'll talk about."
"The president wants to talk about economic growth, job
creation," Spicer said at the daily White House press briefing.
He did not say which executives would attend the meeting.
During the presidential race, Trump often decried the state
of American airport infrastructure, saying U.S. airports "are
like from a third-world country."
(Reporting by Alana Wise and David Shepardson; Editing by Alan
Crosby)