NEW YORK Jan 9 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack
Ma met U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday and laid out
the Chinese e-commerce company's new plan to bring a million
small U.S. businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese
consumers over the next five year, an Alibaba spokesman said.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd expects the initiative to
create a million U.S. jobs as each company adds a position,
company spokesman Bob Christie said in a phone call.
Trump and Ma emerged from their meeting at Trump Tower in
New York together. The president-elect told reporters they had a
"great meeting" and would do great things together. Ma called
Trump "smart" and "open-minded." He said the two mainly
discussed supporting small businesses, especially in the
Midwest.
Ma said that businesses such as farmers and small clothing
makers could tap the Chinese market directly through Alibaba.
He called the meeting with Trump "very productive."
"We mainly talked about small business and young people and
American agriculture products to china. And we also think, that
the China and U.S. relationship should be strengthened, should
be more friendly," he said.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson, David Alexander, Doina Chiacu
and Laila Kearney; Editing by Richard Chang)