Dec 15 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has
formally named Republican Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana,
a former Navy SEAL commander, as his pick for interior
secretary, the Trump transition team said in a statement on
Thursday.
The following is a list of Republican Trump's selections for
top jobs in his administration; all the posts but those of
national security adviser, the White House chief of staff, White
House director of the National Economic Council and White House
strategist require Senate confirmation:
U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: JEFF SESSIONS
Sessions, 69, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump's
presidential bid and has been a close ally since. Son of a
country store owner, the Alabama senator and former federal
prosecutor has long taken a tough stance on illegal immigration,
opposing any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
CIA DIRECTOR: MIKE POMPEO
U.S. Representative Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman
from Kansas who serves on the House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National
Security Agency and cyber security. A retired Army officer and
Harvard Law School graduate, Pompeo supports the U.S.
government's sweeping collection of Americans' communications
data and wants to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran.
COMMERCE SECRETARY: WILBUR ROSS
Ross, 79, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co. His
net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch
supporter of Trump and an economic adviser, Ross helped shape
the Trump campaign's views on trade policy. He blames the North
American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which went
into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into the World
Trade Organization, for causing massive U.S. factory job losses.
DEFENSE SECRETARY: JAMES MATTIS
Mattis is a retired Marine general known for his tough talk,
distrust of Iran and battlefield experience in Iraq and
Afghanistan. A former leader of Central Command, which oversees
U.S. military operations in the Middle East and South Asia,
Mattis, 66, is known by many U.S. forces by his nickname "Mad
Dog." He was once rebuked for saying in 2005: "It's fun to shoot
some people."
EDUCATION SECRETARY: BETSY DEVOS
DeVos, 58, is a billionaire Republican donor, a former chair
of the Michigan Republican Party and an advocate for the
privatization of education. As chair of the American Federation
for Children, she has pushed at the state level for vouchers
that families can use to send their children to private schools
and for the expansion of charter schools.
ENERGY SECRETARY: RICK PERRY
Perry, 66, adds to the list of oil drilling advocates
skeptical about climate change who have been picked for senior
positions in Trump's Cabinet. The selections have worried
environmentalists but cheered an oil and gas industry eager for
expansion. Perry, who also briefly ran in the 2016 presidential
race, would have to be confirmed by the Senate to head the
Energy Department, which is responsible for U.S. energy policy
and oversees the nation's nuclear weapons program.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR: SCOTT PRUITT
An ardent opponent of President Barack Obama's measures to
stem climate change, Oklahoma Attorney General Pruitt, 48, has
enraged environmental activists. But he fits with the
president-elect's promise to cut the agency back and eliminate
regulation that he says is stifling oil and gas drilling. Pruitt
became the top state prosecutor for Oklahoma, which has
extensive oil reserves, in 2011, and has challenged the EPA
multiple times since.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: TOM PRICE
U.S. Representative Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who
heads the House Budget Committee. A representative from Georgia
since 2005, Price has criticized Obamacare and has championed a
plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and
lawsuit reforms to replace it. He is opposed to abortion.
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: JOHN KELLY
The final leadership role of Kelly's 45-year career was head
of the U.S. Southern Command, responsible for U.S. military
activities and relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The 66-year-old retired Marine general differed with Obama on
key issues and has warned of vulnerabilities along the United
States' southern border with Mexico.
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: BEN CARSON
Carson, 65, is a retired neurosurgeon who dropped out of the
Republican presidential nominating race in March and threw his
support to Trump. A popular writer and speaker in conservative
circles, Carson previously indicated reluctance to take a
position in the incoming administration because of his lack of
experience in the federal government. Carson is the first
African-American picked for a Cabinet spot by Trump.
INTERIOR SECRETARY: RYAN ZINKE
Zinke, 55, a first-term Republican representative and a
member of the House subcommittee on natural resources, has voted
for legislation that would weaken environmental safeguards on
public lands. He has taken stances favoring coal, a fossil fuel
that suffered during the Obama administration. The League of
Conservation Voters, which ranks lawmakers on their
environmental record, gave Zinke an extremely low lifetime score
of 3 percent.
LABOR SECRETARY: ANDREW PUZDER
Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc
, which runs the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food
chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of
the workplace and the National Labor Relations Board. Puzder,
66, has argued that higher minimum wages would hurt workers by
forcing restaurants to close, and praises the benefits of
automation, so his appointment is likely to antagonize organized
labor.
NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: GARY COHN
Cohn, 56, president and chief operating officer of
investment bank Goldman Sachs, had widely been considered
heir apparent to Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of the Wall Street firm.
Trump hammered Goldman and Blankfein during the presidential
campaign, releasing a television ad that called Blankfein part
of a "global power structure" that had robbed America's working
class.
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: MICHAEL FLYNN
Retired Lieutenant General Flynn, 57, was an early Trump
supporter and serves as vice chairman on his transition team. He
began his Army career in 1981 and was deployed in Afghanistan
and Iraq. Flynn became head of the Defense Intelligence Agency
in 2012 under President Barack Obama but retired a year earlier
than expected, according to media reports, and became a fierce
critic of Obama's foreign policy.
SECRETARY OF STATE: REX TILLERSON
Tillerson, 64, has spent his entire career at Exxon Mobil
Corp, where he rose to serve as its chairman and CEO in 2006. A
civil engineer by training, the Texan joined the world's largest
energy company in 1975 and led several of its operations in the
United States as well as in Yemen, Thailand and Russia. As
Exxon's chief executive, he maintained close ties with Moscow
and opposed U.S. sanctions against Russia for its incursion into
Crimea.
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ADMINISTRATOR: LINDA MCMAHON
McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and former chief executive of
the professional wrestling franchise WWE, which is based in
Stamford, Connecticut. She ran unsuccessfully as a Republican
for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, and was
an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign.
TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: ELAINE CHAO
Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush
for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a
Cabinet position. She is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp
and Vulcan Materials Company. She is married to U.S. Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.
TREASURY SECRETARY: STEVEN MNUCHIN
Mnuchin, 53, is a successful private equity investor, hedge
fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at
Goldman Sachs before leaving in 2002. He assembled an
investor group to buy a failed California mortgage lender in
2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into Southern
California's largest bank. Housing advocacy groups criticized
the bank for its foreclosure practices, accusing it of being too
quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners.
U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: NIKKI HALEY
Haley, 44, has been the Republican governor of South
Carolina since 2011 and has little experience in foreign policy
or the federal government. The daughter of Indian immigrants,
she led a successful push last year to remove the Confederate
battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol
after the killing of nine black churchgoers in Charleston by a
white gunman.
WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: REINCE PRIEBUS
Recently re-elected to serve as Republican National
Committee chairman, Priebus will give up his party post to join
Trump in the White House, where the low-key Washington operative
could help forge ties with Congress to advance Trump's agenda.
The 44-year-old was a steadfast supporter of Trump during the
presidential campaign even as the party fractured amid the
choice.
CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SENIOR COUNSELOR: STEVE BANNON
The former head of the conservative website Breitbart News
came aboard as Trump's campaign chairman in August. A
rabble-rousing conservative media figure, he helped shift
Breitbart into a forum for the alt-right, a loose confederation
of those who reject mainstream politics and includes neo-Nazis,
white supremacists and anti-Semites. His hiring signals Trump's
dedication to operating outside the norms of Washington. As
White House chief of staff, Bannon, 63, will serve as Trump's
gatekeeper and agenda-setter.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Bill Rigby)