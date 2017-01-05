Jan 5 President-elect Donald Trump has chosen
Republican former U.S. Senator Dan Coats of Indiana to serve as
his director of national intelligence, a senior transition
official said on Thursday.
Below is a list of Republican Trump's selections for top
jobs in his administration. Senate confirmation is required for
all the posts except national security adviser and White House
posts.
SECRETARY OF STATE: REX TILLERSON
Tillerson, 64, has spent his entire career at Exxon Mobil
Corp, where he rose to chairman and chief executive
officer in 2006. A civil engineer by training, the Texan joined
the world's largest publicly traded energy company in 1975 and
led several of its operations in the United States as well as in
Yemen, Thailand and Russia. As Exxon's chief executive, he
maintained close ties with Moscow and opposed U.S. sanctions
against Russia for its incursion into Crimea.
TREASURY SECRETARY: STEVEN MNUCHIN
Mnuchin, 54, is a successful private equity investor, hedge
fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc before leaving in 2002. He
assembled an investor group to buy a failed California mortgage
lender in 2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into
Southern California's largest bank. Housing advocacy groups
criticized the bank for its foreclosure practices, accusing it
of being too quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners.
DEFENSE SECRETARY: JAMES MATTIS
Mattis is a retired Marine general known for his tough talk,
distrust of Iran and battlefield experience in Iraq and
Afghanistan. A former leader of Central Command, which oversees
U.S. military operations in the Middle East and South Asia,
Mattis, 66, is known by many U.S. forces by his nickname "Mad
Dog." He was rebuked in 2005 for saying: "It's fun to shoot some
people."
U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: JEFF SESSIONS
Sessions, 70, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump's
presidential bid and has been a close ally since. Son of a
country store owner, the senator from Alabama and former federal
prosecutor has long taken a tough stance on illegal immigration,
opposing any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: DAN COATS
Coats, 73, served as U.S. senator from Indiana from 1989 to
1999 and again from 2011 to 2017, and was U.S. ambassador to
Germany from 2001 to 2005. He previously served as U.S.
representative from Indiana's 4th District.
INTERIOR SECRETARY: RYAN ZINKE
Zinke, 55, a first-term Republican U.S. representative from
Montana and a member of the House subcommittee on natural
resources, has voted for legislation that would weaken
environmental safeguards on public lands. He has taken stances
favoring coal, which suffered during the Obama administration.
The League of Conservation Voters, which ranks lawmakers on
their environmental record, gave Zinke an extremely low lifetime
score of 3 percent.
COMMERCE SECRETARY: WILBUR ROSS
Ross, 79, heads the private equity firm WL Ross & Co. Forbes
has pegged his net worth at about $2.9 billion. A staunch
supporter of Trump, Ross helped shape the Trump campaign's views
on trade policy. He blames massive U.S. factory job losses on
the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico,
which went into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into
the World Trade Organization.
U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE: ROBERT LIGHTHIZER
Lighthizer served as deputy U.S. trade representative
during the Reagan administration in the 1980s and has since
spent nearly three decades as a lawyer representing U.S.
companies in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases, currently with
the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom. A harsh
critic of China's trade practices, Lighthizer in 2010 told
Congress that U.S. policymakers should take a more aggressive
approach in dealing with the Asian country.
LABOR SECRETARY: ANDREW PUZDER
Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc
, which runs the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food
chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of
the workplace and the National Labor Relations Board. Puzder,
66, has argued that higher minimum wages would hurt workers by
forcing restaurants to close and praises the benefits of
automation, so his appointment is likely to antagonize organized
labor.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: TOM PRICE
U.S. Representative Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who
heads the House Budget Committee. A representative from Georgia
since 2005, Price has criticized Obamacare and has championed a
plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and
lawsuit reforms to replace it. He is opposed to abortion.
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: BEN CARSON
Carson, 65, is a retired neurosurgeon who dropped out of the
Republican presidential nominating race in March and threw his
support to Trump. A popular writer and speaker in conservative
circles, Carson had been reluctant to take a position in the
incoming administration because of his lack of experience in the
federal government. He is the first African-American picked for
a Cabinet spot by Trump.
TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: ELAINE CHAO
Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush
for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a
Cabinet position. She is a director at Ingersoll Rand Plc
, News Corp and Vulcan Materials Co. She
is married to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Republican from Kentucky.
ENERGY SECRETARY: RICK PERRY
Perry, 66, adds to the list of oil drilling advocates
skeptical about climate change who have been picked for senior
positions in Trump's Cabinet. The selections have worried
environmentalists but cheered an oil and gas industry eager for
expansion. Perry, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2012 Republican
presidential nomination and also briefly ran for president in
2016, would be responsible for U.S. energy policy and oversee
the nation's nuclear weapons program.
EDUCATION SECRETARY: BETSY DEVOS
DeVos, 58, is a billionaire Republican donor, a former chair
of the Michigan Republican Party and an advocate for the
privatization of education. As chair of the American Federation
for Children, she has pushed at the state level for vouchers
that families can use to send their children to private schools
and for expansion of charter schools.
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: JOHN KELLY
The final leadership role of Kelly's 45-year military career
was head of the U.S. Southern Command, responsible for U.S.
military activities and relationships in Latin America and the
Caribbean. The 66-year-old retired Marine general differed with
Democratic President Barack Obama on key issues and has warned
of vulnerabilities along the United States' southern border with
Mexico.
WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: REINCE PRIEBUS
Priebus recently was re-elected to serve as Republican
National Committee chairman but will give up the job to join
Trump in the White House, where the low-key Washington operative
could help forge ties with Congress to advance Trump's agenda.
Priebus, 44, was a steadfast supporter of Trump during the
presidential campaign even as the party fractured amid the
choice.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR: SCOTT PRUITT
An ardent opponent of Obama's measures to stem climate
change, Oklahoma Attorney General Pruitt, 48, has enraged
environmental activists. But he fits with the president-elect's
promise to cut the agency back and eliminate regulation that he
says is stifling oil and gas drilling. Pruitt became the top
state prosecutor for Oklahoma, which has extensive oil reserves,
in 2011 and has challenged the EPA multiple times since.
OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: MICK MULVANEY
U.S. Representative Mick Mulvaney, 49, a South Carolina
Republican, is a fiscal conservative. He was an outspoken critic
of former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who
resigned in 2015 amid opposition from fellow Republicans who
were members of the House Freedom Caucus. Mulvaney was first
elected to Congress in 2010.
U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: NIKKI HALEY
Haley, 44, has been the Republican governor of South
Carolina since 2011 and has little experience in foreign policy
or the federal government. The daughter of Indian immigrants,
she led a successful push last year to remove the Confederate
battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol
after the killing of nine black churchgoers in Charleston by a
white gunman.
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ADMINISTRATOR: LINDA MCMAHON
McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and former chief executive of
the professional wrestling franchise WWE, which is based in
Stamford, Connecticut. She ran unsuccessfully as a Republican
for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012 and was
an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign.
CIA DIRECTOR: MIKE POMPEO
U.S. Representative Pompeo, 53, is a third-term congressman
from Kansas who serves on the House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National
Security Agency and cyber security. A retired Army officer and
Harvard Law School graduate, Pompeo supports the U.S.
government's sweeping collection of Americans' communications
data and wants to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Walter "Jay" Clayton is a New York-based attorney who
advises clients on major Wall Street deals, specializing in
public and private mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising
efforts. His past clients have included Alibaba Group Holding
Company, Oaktree Capital Group and big banks.
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: MICHAEL FLYNN
Retired Lieutenant General Flynn was an early Trump
supporter and serves as vice chairman on his transition team. He
began his Army career in 1981 and was deployed in Afghanistan
and Iraq. Flynn became head of the Defense Intelligence Agency
in 2012 under Obama but retired a year earlier than expected,
according to media reports, and became a fierce critic of
Obama's foreign policy.
WHITE HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISER
Tom Bossert, 41, who worked as deputy homeland security
adviser to former President George W. Bush, will serve as the
assistant to the president for homeland security and
counterterrorism. He currently runs a risk management consulting
firm and has a cyber risk fellowship with the Atlantic Council
think tank in Washington.
NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: GARY COHN
Cohn, 56, president and chief operating officer of
investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc, had widely been
considered heir apparent to Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of the Wall
Street firm. Trump hammered Goldman and Blankfein during the
presidential campaign, releasing a television ad that called
Blankfein part of a "global power structure" that had robbed
America's working class.
NATIONAL TRADE COUNCIL DIRECTOR: PETER NAVARRO
Navarro, 67, has suggested a stepped-up engagement with
Taiwan, including assistance with a submarine development
program. A professor at the University of California, Irvine,
who advised Trump during the campaign, Navarro argued that
Washington should stop referring to the "one China" policy, but
stopped short of suggesting it should recognize Taipei: "There
is no need to unnecessarily poke the Panda."
SECRETARY OF THE ARMY: VINCENT VIOLA
Viola, 60, is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at
West Point and a U.S. Army veteran who served in the famed 101st
Airborne Division. He founded high-frequency trading firm Virtu
Financial Inc and served as chairman of the New York
Mercantile Exchange, where he began his financial services
career. After the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on New York
and Washington, Viola helped found the Combating Terrorism
Center at West Point. He is an owner of the Florida Panthers ice
hockey team.
CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SENIOR COUNSELOR: STEVE BANNON
The former head of the conservative website Breitbart News
came aboard as Trump's campaign chairman in August. A
rabble-rousing conservative media figure, he helped shift
Breitbart into a forum for the alt-right, a loose confederation
of those who reject mainstream politics and includes neo-Nazis,
white supremacists and anti-Semites. His hiring signals Trump's
dedication to operating outside the norms of Washington. As
White House chief of staff, Bannon, 63, will serve as Trump's
gatekeeper and agenda-setter.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis,
Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)