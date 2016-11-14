BUENOS AIRES Nov 14 Argentine President
Mauricio Macri spoke to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on
Monday in a phone call meant to rekindle a relationship formed
when they worked as businessmen before entering politics,
Argentina's foreign minister said.
Macri is one of the few Latin American leaders who have
spoken to Trump since last week's election and is also one of
the regional presidents who have worked hardest to improve
relations with the United States under President Barack Obama.
"The most salient aspect of the conversation is that the
personal bond they had for many years was reconfirmed and
re-established," Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra, who arranged
the call, said on local radio.
Macri, the son of one of the richest men in Argentina, ended
12 years of leftist rule in Latin America's third-largest
economy when he took office last December. He had publicly
expressed his preference for Democrat Hillary Clinton in last
Tuesday's election.
Macri, 57, met Trump decades earlier while working for his
father, Francisco Macri. According to a book by the elder Macri,
his son beat Trump in a golf game during a complicated real
estate deal in New York in the 1980s, and Trump broke his clubs
after the game in frustration.
Francisco Macri sold his stake in the Lincoln West housing
and office development in New York to Trump in 1985.
During the 15-minute phone call on Monday, the Argentine
leader told Trump he hoped to see him in Buenos Aires for the
G20 meeting in 2018, according to a statement from the
president's office.
Trump responded that he hoped Macri would come to the White
House before that, and promised Argentina and the United States
would have "the closest relationship in history," the statement
said.
Trump has also spoken with Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto since Tuesday's election.
Macri has pledged to open Argentina to the world after years
of isolation, and has particularly sought closer ties with the
United States. He is counting on a wave of foreign investment to
lift Argentina's economy out of recession.
Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry, and Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew have visited Buenos Aires in the past year.
Argentina has been in talks to export lemons and beef to the
United States and the two governments are also working on an
agreement to exchange tax data that would help Argentina
repatriate overseas assets.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney)