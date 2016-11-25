By Hugh Bronstein and Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 25 The city of Buenos Aires
denied a permit to build an office tower linked to U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, and developers will have to file a
new round of paperwork for it to be reconsidered, the city
government said in a statement on Friday.
The "Trump Tower" project near Buenos Aires' central obelisk
made headlines this week after local news reports said that
Trump mentioned the proposed office complex when Argentine
President Mauricio Macri put in a congratulatory call to Trump
after his Nov. 8 election victory.
The Macri administration said the reports were untrue and
that the project was not mentioned during the call.
The city government issued its statement "in response to
public interest in the possible construction of the so-called
'Trump Tower' in the center of Buenos Aires." A spokesman said
Trump's name had not appeared in the permit requests.
The statement said the project first surfaced in early 2007
when a firm identified as Kubic S.A. filed a building request
for a plot of land at Cerrito 62 and Bartolome Mitre. The plan
was approved, but expired when construction did not commence
within a stipulated three-year period, the city's statement
said.
Last August, it said, a firm called Repetto Oeste SA sought
to revive the 2007 plan, but the request was shelved.
"For this reason," the statement said, "there is no active
building permit for the property in question, and the interested
parties have to start the process from the beginning."
An investor involved with the project proposed in 2007 told
Reuters the office tower was put on hold and then sold during
the global financial crisis. The permits had been challenging to
secure due to restrictions on height in the area, he added.
