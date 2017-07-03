FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 days ago

China's Xi says he hopes U.S. handles Taiwan issue appropriately

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2017.Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes the United States can handle the Taiwan issue appropriately, in accordance with the "one China" principle, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, state media said.

"Negative factors" have affected Sino-U.S. relations, and China has already expressed its position to the United States, Xi told Trump, according to a read-out of a telephone call between the leaders carried by state television.

The two also discussed the "peace and stability of the Korean peninsula", the report added, without elaborating.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

