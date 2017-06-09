WASHINGTON, June 9 New York State's attorney
general and those of 12 other states told the Trump
administration in a letter Friday they would mount a vigorous
court challenge to any effort to roll back vehicle emission
rules.
In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S.
vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from 2022-2025 put in place by
the Obama administration, saying they were too tough on the auto
industry. Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp say the Obama
administration did not conduct a proper review to ensure those
rules are feasible.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)