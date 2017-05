(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 2)

WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that American automakers should starting assembling motor vehicles in the United States if they wanted to do business in country.

"Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!" Trump tweeted. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)