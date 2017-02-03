Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's order on financial regulations issued on Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on potential regulatory and legislative reforms in 120 days, a White House official said.
"This does not mean White House or Treasury has to wait 120 days to move," the official told Reuters. "We have more items planned in the coming weeks and the policy process is already underway in the White House."
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.