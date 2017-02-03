WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's order on financial regulations issued on Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on potential regulatory and legislative reforms in 120 days, a White House official said.

"This does not mean White House or Treasury has to wait 120 days to move," the official told Reuters. "We have more items planned in the coming weeks and the policy process is already underway in the White House."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)