By Bill Trott
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 White supremacists and
neo-Nazis have rarely, if ever, in recent history been so
enthusiastic about a presidential appointment as Donald Trump's
choice of Steve Bannon to be his chief White House strategist.
Before he took over as chief executive of Trump's campaign
in August and led it to victory last week, Bannon headed
Breitbart News, a website and voice for the alt-right movement,
a loose right-wing confederation that includes hardcore
nationalists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites.
Five days after Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton,
Trump rewarded Bannon, 62, a former Goldman Sachs banker and a
Navy veteran, by appointing him senior counselor and chief
strategist - jobs not subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.
Democrats, rights activists and minority groups were
outraged and said Trump, himself accused of racism and misogyny
during the campaign, had just flung open the White House doors
to hatemongers. Many urged him to reconsider.
"Bringing Steve Bannon into the White House is an alarming
signal that President-elect Trump remains committed to the
hateful and divisive vision that defined his campaign," House
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Monday.
"There must be no sugar-coating the reality that a white
nationalist has been named chief strategist for the Trump
administration," Pelosi said.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Anti-Defamation League
and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also
denounced Bannon.
NAZI, KKK SUPPORT
Bannon, who grew up in a Democratic family, has a reputation
of trying to tear down a Republican Party establishment that he
deemed too soft and too entrenched.
As a senior adviser to the Republican Trump, Bannon will be
expected by far-right groups to champion their views and make
sure that Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, keeps such
campaign promises as building a wall on the southern U.S.
border, cracking down on Muslims entering the country and
restricting the influx of Syrian war refugees.
"Perhaps 'The Donald' is for real," Rocky Suhayda, chairman
of the American Nazi Party, told CNN.
David Duke, a longtime leader of Ku Klux Klan movements,
and Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who runs the National
Policy Institute, were among the leading alt-right figures to
praise Bannon's appointment.
In remarks published in the New York Times on Tuesday,
Bannon ascribed his interest in populism and American
nationalism to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive
effects of globalization. He rejected what he called the
"ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement.
"It's not that some people on the margins, as in any
movement, aren't bad guys - racists, anti-Semites. But that's
irrelevant," he told the Times.
Political commentator Armstrong Willliams, a close associate
of former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, said
Bannon was "one of the finest and most honorable people I've
ever met" and not bigoted in any way.
The Trump campaign had been struggling to manage Trump's
unconventional candidacy when Bannon took over. He stayed behind
the scenes and devised the strategy for the final days of the
campaign that kept Trump on message and enabled him to upset
Clinton in crucial states such as Michigan.
It was Bannon and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who
invited three women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault
to attend a presidential debate in hopes of unnerving Hillary
Clinton. Bannon, looking typically unkempt with mussed hair and
stubbly chin, grinned from the back of the room as Trump and the
women held their pre-debate news conference.
"Bannon is a legitimately sinister figure," Ben Shapiro, who
had been editor-in-chief of Breitbart under Bannon, wrote in
August on the dailywire.com conservative news website which he
founded.
"He is a vindictive, nasty figure ... He will attempt to
ruin anyone who impedes his unending ambition and he will use
anyone bigger than he is - for example, Donald Trump - to get
where he wants to go," Shapiro wrote.
ANTI-SEMITISM ACCUSATIONS
While Bannon was at Breitbart, it had stories with headlines
such as "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy,"
"Political correctness protects Muslim rape culture" and "Hoist
it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious
heritage." The site's pro-Trump agenda featured speculative
stories questioning Hillary Clinton's health and accusing her
close aide Huma Abedin of being a Saudi spy.
Bannon was charged with domestic violence and battery in
1996 after his then-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, said he grabbed
her by the throat and arm during an argument. The case was
dropped when she did not appear in court. In 2007 Piccard said
in court documents Bannon did not like the school the girls
attended because it had too many "whiny brat" Jewish students.
Bannon had a varied and profitable career before joining
Breitbart. He earned degrees from Virginia Tech, Georgetown
University and Harvard Business School and served four years in
the Navy. It was his Navy experience, he said, that led him to
shed his family's Democratic allegiance and become an admirer of
Republican Ronald Reagan.
He was at Goldman Sachs before starting his own investment
firm, which specialized in media. Through negotiating a studio
sale, he obtained a stake in the royalties for the popular
television show "Seinfeld," a money-making powerhouse in
syndication.
He was an executive producer of the feature movies "Titus"
and "The Indian Runner" before producing, directing or writing
conservative-oriented documentaries such as "Clinton Cash" about
the Clinton Foundation, "Generation Zero" about the global
economic crisis of 2008-2009 and "The Undefeated" on former vice
presidential candidate Sarah Palin.
(Reporting by Bill Trott; Additional reporting by Steve
Holland; Editing by Howard Goller)