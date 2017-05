U.S. Representative Lou Barletta (R-PA) is escorted by Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives at Trump Tower to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Republican congressman Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania said he met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed becoming his labour secretary.

"We talked about secretary of labour," Barletta told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Writing by Eric Beech)