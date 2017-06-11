By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 11
WASHINGTON, June 11 Former U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara revealed on Sunday that he received a handful of
"unusual" phone calls from Donald Trump after the November
election that made him feel uncomfortable, and said he was fired
after declining to take the third call.
Speaking on ABC News' "This Week" in his first televised
interview since Trump fired him in March as the top federal
prosecutor in Manhattan, Bharara said he believed Trump's calls
to him violated the usual boundaries between the executive
branch and independent criminal investigators.
"It's a very weird and peculiar thing for a one-on-one
conversation without the attorney general, without warning
between the president and me or any United States attorney who
has been asked to investigate various things and is in a
position hypothetically to investigate business interests and
associates of the president," Bharara said.
He added that during President Barack Obama's tenure, Obama
never called him directly.
Bharara's comments came just a few days after former Federal
Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey testified at a
congressional panel that Trump had asked him to drop an
investigation into former Trump aide Michael Flynn and his
alleged ties to Russia.
Comey also said he believed he was subsequently fired in an
effort to undermine the investigation into possible collusion
between Trump's campaign and Russia to influence the 2016
presidential election.
Trump has denied allegations of collusion between his
campaign and Russia and said he never directed Comey to drop the
Flynn probe.
A White House spokeswoman could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Bharara said on Sunday that Trump called him twice after the
November election "ostensibly just to shoot the breeze."
"It was a little bit uncomfortable, but he was not the
president. He was only the president-elect," Bharara said.
The third call, however, came two days after Trump's
inauguration. That time, he said, he refused to call back.
"The call came in. I got a message. We deliberated over it,
thought it was inappropriate to return the call. And 22 hours
later I was asked to resign along with 45 other people," he
said.
Bharara stopped short of saying whether he thought Trump had
obstructed justice in his conversations and subsequent firing of
Comey.
However, he said he thought there was "absolutely evidence
to begin a case" into the matter.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)