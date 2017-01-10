* BHP chief executive, chairman meet with Trump
SYDNEY, Jan 11 BHP Billiton , the
world's biggest miner, said its chairman and chief executive
held positive talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on
Tuesday, 10 days ahead of him taking office.
"BHP Billiton Chairman Jac Nasser and Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump
and Vice President-Elect Pence today in New York City," the
company said in an emailed statement.
"They discussed a wide range of subject areas, including the
global resources sector, and BHP Billiton's investment in the
U.S.," BHP said.
BHP's U.S. investments include billions of dollars in
onshore shale oil and gas production and deepwater oil stakes in
the Gulf of Mexico, as well as an undeveloped copper project in
Arizona that it co-owns with Rio Tinto .
Trump has promised to initiate big infrastructure renewal
programs in the United States that would draw heavily on
industrial raw materials, such as those supplied by BHP.
(Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard
Pullin)