(Adds detail throughout)
By Dan Freed
Dec 6 Blackstone Group LP Chairman and
CEO Steve Schwarzman said on Tuesday he expected to see a "very
substantial reversal of regulations of all types," for the
financial sector, following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential
election victory.
Schwarzman, who was picked by Trump to chair a panel of
business leaders who will give him advice during his presidency,
said the changes would boost U.S. growth and attract foreign
investment. Blackstone is one of the world's largest investment
companies.
Speaking at an investor conference hosted by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Schwarzman said the regulatory changes would
be the largest in his roughly 45 year career. He expects them to
spur inflation and rising interest rates.
Trump has pledged to dismantle the 2010 financial overhaul
known as Dodd-Frank, and Republicans in Congress have already
crafted legislation aimed at doing that.
Draft legislation from Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chair
of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee would reorganize
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, throw out the Volcker
Rule restricting banks from making speculative investments and
eliminate the authority of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council to designate non-banks as "systemically important."
Schwarzman said rising interest rates would benefit
Blackstone's lending businesses, while the outlook for its hedge
fund and real estate businesses is less clear cut but generally
positive.
Asked about corporate tax reform, Schwarzman said any
changes would need to apply to individuals as well as
corporations because 80 percent of U.S. companies use a
"pass-through" structure in which business taxes are passed
through to the personal income tax returns of the owners of the
business.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and
Andrew Hay)