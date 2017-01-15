BERLIN Jan 15 President-elect Donald Trump has warned the United States will impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market.

Trump was speaking in an interview with German newspaper Bild, which on Sunday released excerpts of his comments translated into German.

A BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. The plant in Mexico would be an addition to existing 3 Series production facilities in Germany and China. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Edward Taylor; writing by Vera Eckert; editing by Andrew Roche)