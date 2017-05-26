By Pete Schroeder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 26 U.S. President Donald Trump's
time in office has been a "complete disaster" aside from foreign
affairs, fellow Republican and former U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner said at an energy conference.
The former Ohio congressman said he has been friends with
Trump for 15 years but never thought he would occupy the White
House.
And while he praised Trump's aggressive steps to challenge
the Islamic State militant group and other moves in
international affairs, he was highly critical of the president's
other early efforts.
"Everything else he's done has been a complete disaster,"
Boehner said at the energy conference in Houston on Wednesday,
according to the energy publication Rigzone. "He's still
learning how to be president."
A spokesman for Boehner confirmed the comments.
Boehner, who resigned from Congress in 2015, was also highly
critical of efforts by the administration and his former
Republican colleagues in Congress to advance sweeping healthcare
and tax reform plans.
He said Republicans should never have tried to "repeal and
replace" the Affordable Care Act, even after the House narrowly
passed an overhaul measure. The Senate is considering its own
version of the package.
And he dismissed tax reform efforts, which form a
cornerstone of the Republican policy agenda, as "just a bunch of
happy talk."
While Boehner's successor, Speaker Paul Ryan, tries to
include a border adjustment tax, a tax on imports, as a key
piece of any tax code overhaul, Boehner declared it "deader than
a doornail" amid opposition from fellow Republicans and the
White House.
Boehner also supported efforts to "get to the bottom" of any
potential interactions between Trump associates and the Russian
government. However, he described any calls to impeach Trump as
the purview of "the crazy left-wing Democratic colleagues of
mine."
Democratic Representative Al Green has formally introduced
articles of impeachment for Trump, but such an effort has not
been embraced by most Democratic lawmakers as the investigation
continues.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)