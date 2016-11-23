(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Jason Bordoff
Nov 23 Since the Arab Oil Embargo four decades
ago, every president has promised to wean the United States off
the need for foreign oil.
President-elect Trump is no different, promising in his
speeches and transition plans to achieve "energy independence."
His rhetoric to date has focused on ramping up U.S. oil supply -
"drill, baby, drill."
But that's not enough. If he really wants to achieve
independence, he must continue on the Obama Administration's
path of raising fuel economy standards to cut oil use.
The U.S. has slashed net petroleum imports in the past
decade, from 60 percent of U.S. consumption in 2008 to just 24
percent last year. As is widely known, the shale revolution was
a major reason, with total U.S. oil production rising from 5
million barrels per day (bpd) in 2008 to a peak of 9.6 million
in April 2015 before falling off again after the oil price
crash.
Less acknowledged, however, is the role of lower oil demand
in curbing U.S. oil imports. Oil use in 2015 was 21 percent -
more than 5 million bpd - below the level that was projected by
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in 2005.
A recent study by the White House Council of Economic
Advisors (CEA) explained that this petroleum consumption
"surprise" was actually a larger factor in reducing U.S. oil
imports below what was expected than was the shale boom.
To continue driving down oil demand, the Obama
Administration hiked fuel economy standards for passenger
vehicles, the first time in more than 30 years they had been
raised, and established fuel economy standards for trucks for
the first time. These higher fuel economy standards will reduce
U.S. oil use by more than 2 million bpd by 2025 - and more
beyond that, as older cars are replaced with newer, more
efficient ones.
As part of the deal struck with the auto industry, however,
the Obama Administration agreed to reassess the fuel economy
targets in 2018. As this date approaches, automakers are
mobilizing to weaken the standards, arguing that there is little
consumer demand for more fuel efficient vehicles with lower
gasoline prices.
The Trump Administration has signaled support for the car
companies, with a senior Trump advisor after Election Day
promising a comprehensive rethinking of all federal regulations
- including "a review of the fuel-economy and emissions
standards to make sure they are not harming consumers or
American workers."
But scrapping the fuel economy rules would actually
undermine Trump's goal of energy independence. Including the
gains from high fuel economy standards, the EIA projects that
U.S. net petroleum imports will continue declining from 4.6
million bpd last year to 3.3 million bpd in 2025.
President-elect Trump promises to grow U.S. oil supply
faster than projected by opening new areas to drilling and
scrapping many environmental rules. Even if he succeeds in doing
so, it will not be possible to zero out oil imports through more
supply alone.
EIA projections show it is possible to zero out oil imports
by 2025 in the agency's "high resource" scenario, which reflects
higher recovery rates and lower production costs due to
technological improvements, not less government regulation.
Indeed, in the past several years, the EIA's "high resource"
scenario has more closely tracked actual U.S. shale production,
as shale continues to surprise most analysts with its growth and
resilience.
Even if Trump's policy changes can help hike U.S. output,
however, reducing oil demand is still necessary to have any hope
of achieving oil independence. Without higher fuel economy
standards, Trump would not only need to raise U.S. oil supply as
much as in the "high resource" scenario, but also add more than
2 million bpd by 2025 beyond that to compensate for the oil
savings fuel economy would have otherwise delivered.
Moreover, even if it were possible to eliminate oil imports
through supply alone, reducing oil use is a smarter way to
achieve independence. Prices at the pump are set in a global
market whether the U.S. imports oil or not. So consumers feel
the brunt of oil price shocks even if we do not import oil.
Reducing the oil intensity of our economy is thus the best way
to protect businesses and households from the economic pain of
higher oil prices.
Curbing oil has large economic and geopolitical benefits,
not to mention climate change. But we can't drill our way out of
the need for foreign oil. Even under the most aggressive
scenarios, achieving oil independence means we are going to need
to use less of it too. If Trump wants to keep that campaign
promise, he needs to double down on the Obama Administration's
fuel economy standards and embrace other policies to slash oil
use.
(Jason Bordoff; @JasonBordoff; Editing by Marguerita Choy)