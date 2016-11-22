Britain's Secretary of State for Departing the EU David Davis arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in London, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday there was no vacancy for the job of ambassador to Washington as the incumbent was very good.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington.

"People can say what they like but the simple truth is there's no vacancy. The ambassador there is very very good, as we've seen," Davis told the BBC.

"We believe in free speech - we have a very good ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch, and he'll be there for years," Davis said. Darroch did not reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)