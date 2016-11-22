LONDON Nov 22 Britain has an "incredibly strong
and enduring" relationship with the United States and will build
on it when Donald Trump takes office as president, a spokesman
for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
Trump said on Twitter that "many people" would like to see
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to
Washington, a break with usual diplomatic protocol and an appeal
that was quickly dismissed by British officials.
"We have an excellent ambassador to the United States and he
will continue in his work," the spokesman told reporters,
pointing out the ambassador only took office this year and
normally the job is held for at least four years.
"We appoint our ambassadors," he added.
