LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May called U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss how to build relationships during the U.S. transition and NATO issues, May's Downing Street office said in a statement.

"They discussed how the President-elect’s transition plans were progressing and agreed that their teams should continue to build close relationships through this period, including with a meeting of their National Security Advisers in the United States before Christmas," the statement said.

