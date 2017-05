FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.

The White House gave no other details about the discussion, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT). The call comes after the two leaders met in Washington last month.

