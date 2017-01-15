LONDON Jan 15 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
said Brexit will turn out to be a "great thing" and that he
wants a stocks of nuclear weapons should be reduced very
substantially as part of any deal with Russia, The Times
newspaper reported.
"Brexit is going to end up being a great thing," Trump told
The Times of London in an interview, according to extracts sent
by the newspaper ahead of publication.
Trump said he would work very hard to get a trade deal with
the United Kingdom "done quickly and done properly".
When asked about the prospect of a nuclear arms reduction
deal with Russia, Trump told the newspaper in an interview: "For
one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and
reduced very substantially, that's part of it."
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)