Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
LONDON Donald Trump's election win provides an opportunity for Britain's trading relationship with the United States, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
During the presidential campaign Trump rejected a comment by President Barack Obama that if Britain voted to leave the European Union it would be at "the back of the queue" for a U.S. trade deal, saying it wouldn't make any difference to him.
"I think we now have an opportunity in a trading relationship with the United States of America. That is something which, at a very early stage, I will want to be discussing with President-elect Trump," May told parliament.
(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.