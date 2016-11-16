Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May toasts The Royal Family before she delivers a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet, at the Guildhall, London, Britain November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Donald Trump's election win provides an opportunity for Britain's trading relationship with the United States, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

During the presidential campaign Trump rejected a comment by President Barack Obama that if Britain voted to leave the European Union it would be at "the back of the queue" for a U.S. trade deal, saying it wouldn't make any difference to him.

"I think we now have an opportunity in a trading relationship with the United States of America. That is something which, at a very early stage, I will want to be discussing with President-elect Trump," May told parliament.

