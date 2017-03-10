Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
WASHINGTON White House budget director Mick Mulvaney will release the Trump administration's fiscal 2018 federal budget plan on March 16, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing on Friday.
Mulvaney had said earlier this week that he would release the budget proposal on March 15.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.