By Roberta Rampton and Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, March 15
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump on
Thursday will offer the first details of his plans for deep cuts
in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a budget outline
that would boost military spending by $54 billion and seek cuts
of the same size in non-defense programs.
Early drafts described by government officials call for
dramatic cuts at some agencies: a quarter of the Environmental
Protection Agency's budget, a third of the State Department's
spending, and across-the-board cuts to other agencies as the
Trump administration seeks to beef up military spending.
The numbers in Thursday's budget could differ from those
early drafts but some agencies would take a big hit.
"They're really going to be cutting into bone," said Kenneth
Baer, a former associate director at the Office of Management
and Budget who helped draft President Barack Obama's first four
budgets.
The document will kick off months of debate on government
spending, with Democrats and moderate Republicans worried the
budget could force tough decisions on popular programs such as
aid for disabled children and hot meals for the elderly - and
conservatives pushing for more cuts down the line.
New administrations typically submit to Congress what is
known as a "skinny budget" - a broad outline of spending
proposals - in their initial months in office, with lengthy
volumes of fiscal plans and projections following a couple of
months later.
But the Trump budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct.
1 may be more truncated than usual, said three budget experts
interviewed by Reuters.
The document is expected to look only at one narrow piece of
the budget: “discretionary” programs that are subject to renewal
every year and not the massive “entitlement” programs such as
the Social Security retirement program and the Medicare and
Medicaid health programs.
"This one appears as though it will be one of the skinniest
budgets of recent memory. Possibly emaciated," said Maya
MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal
Budget.
Social programs such as Social Security and Medicare account
for the majority of overall government costs. Trump pledged to
protect the two programs during the campaign.
"If they put out a budget as skinny as advertised, it might
not really tell us a whole lot about the president's overall
budget and the direction of fiscal policy," said Robert Bixby,
executive director of the Concord Coalition, a nonpartisan
budget reform advocacy group.
COULD FACE RESISTANCE
The "skinny budget" is not expected to address other
potentially expensive promises Trump made during his campaign.
Trump wants to boost infrastructure spending while cutting
taxes. Although he has not given details on how or when that
would happen, the pledges worry Romina Boccia, a fiscal policy
expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation. “You could blow
up the deficit even more,” she said.
If Trump sticks with his campaign spending promises but
decides to make a bigger push to rein in the deficit, more cuts
could be in store for programs such as food assistance for the
poor, college Pell Grants for the poor and some income
assistance for poor senior citizens, said Sharon Parrott, senior
fellow at the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities.
"That’s what’s left," Parrot said in an interview.
The budget blueprint represents Trump's priorities for
government spending in the coming fiscal year but it will
ultimately be up to Congress to decide how to allocate funds.
Even though Trump's Republicans control both the House of
Representatives and the Senate, the budget could face
resistance. Some moderate Republicans have already expressed
unease with some of the proposed spending cuts.
Trump's "skinny budget" will also make funding requests for
the remaining months of the current fiscal year.
The White House is expected to ask Congress for additional
money for the current fiscal year for waging combat operations
abroad and for starting to build a wall on the southwestern U.S.
border with Mexico.
As long as increases in military spending are offset with
cuts elsewhere for 2018 - keeping the deficit in check -
Republican Representative Steve Pearce said he was willing to
wait patiently for broader fiscal belt-tightening down the road.
"We’re playing a very long game here in the debt and
deficit," Pearce said in an interview.
