WASHINGTON Feb 22 President Donald Trump said
on Wednesday he plans to make the U.S. government leaner and
more accountable ahead of a meeting with key administration
officials to discuss the federal budget.
"Unfortunately, the budget we're essentially inheriting is a
mess. The finances of our country are a mess," Trump said at the
start of a lunch meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
and Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney and
other officials.
Trump complained that the national debt had doubled over the
last eight years.
"We must do a lot more with less," Trump told reporters.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chris Reese)