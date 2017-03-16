By Arshad Mohammed
| WASHINGTON, March 16
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's
proposed 28 percent budget cut for U.S. diplomacy and foreign
aid next year would preserve $3.1 billion in security aid to
Israel but reduce funding for the United Nations, climate change
and cultural exchange programs.
The budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1
is a first shot in a battle with Congress - which controls the
government's purse strings - that will play out over months and
may yield spending levels far from those Trump requested.
Congress, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, may
reject some or many of the cuts to the U.S. State Department and
Agency for International Development (USAID) budgets, which pay
for everything from maintaining America's diplomatic corps to
fighting poverty, promoting human rights and improving health in
foreign nations.
The White House is proposing a combined $25.6 billion budget
for the State Department and USAID, a 28 percent reduction from
current spending, according to documents provided by the White
House on Thursday.
"It is time to prioritize the security and wellbeing of
Americans, and to ask the rest of the world to step up and pay
its fair share," Trump said in a letter introducing his budget,
which calls for large increases in U.S. defense spending.
"This is a 'hard power' budget. It is not a 'soft power'
budget," Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director, told reporters,
referring to the president's desire to prioritize military power
over the influence that can flow from development aid.
The budget also requests $12 billion in "Overseas
Contingency Operations," or OCO, funding for extraordinary
costs, chiefly in war zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
No comparison was provided for the current year's OCO spending.
The White House did not provide many details in its "skinny"
budget proposal, a precursor to a more detailed budget
submission the White House has said it will produce in May.
The budget would provide $3.1 billion "to meet the security
assistance commitment to Israel ... ensuring that Israel has the
ability to defend itself from threats" and maintain its military
superiority over more populous Arab neighbors.
It would also "maintain current commitments and all current
patient levels on HIV/AIDS treatment" under PEPFAR, the
President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which is the world's
largest provider of AIDS-fighting medicine. The program has been
credited with saving millions of lives and enjoys bipartisan
support.
The budget would also meet U.S. commitments to the Global
Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the documents said.
LOWER U.N. FUNDING
Without giving specifics, the documents laid out areas where
the White House plans to save money, including by reducing U.S.
funds to the United Nations and affiliated agencies "by setting
the expectation that these organizations rein in costs and that
the funding burden be shared more fairly among members."
The United States would cut its contribution to the U.N.
budget by an unspecified amount, and the U.S. government would
not pay for more than 25 percent of U.N. peacekeeping costs, the
documents said.
The United States is the largest contributor to the United
Nations, paying 22 percent of the $5.4 billion core U.N. budget
and 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion U.N. peacekeeping budget.
A senior U.N. Security Council diplomat, speaking on
condition of anonymity before the budget's release, suggested
that the U.S. cuts could contribute to a perception that
Washington's role in the world was waning. Other diplomats have
said China could fill the gap.
"There will be very significant implications if even a half
of what is being speculated about becomes true. And those
implications will be both financial, for those of us who will
continue to pay into the U.N. as we are all required to do, but
also geostrategic," the senior Security Council diplomat said.
Trump also plans to save money by eliminating the U.S.
Global Climate Change Initiative, which among other things seeks
to foster low-carbon economic growth, and by ceasing payments to
U.N. climate change programs via the Green Climate fund.
Other savings would come from cutting funds to multilateral
development banks such as the World Bank by about $650 million
over three years from the Obama administration's commitments;
reducing money for the State Department's Educational and
Cultural Exchange Programs; turning some foreign military aid
into loans from grants; and reorganizing and consolidating the
State Department and USAID.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Additional reporting by Michelle
Nichols at the United Nations and Roberta Rampton in Washington;
Editing by Peter Cooney and Leslie Adler)