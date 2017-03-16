Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said on Thursday President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal does not include enough funds to rebuild the nation's military.
"It is clear to virtually everyone that we have cut our military too much and that it has suffered enormous damage," Representative Mac Thornberry said. "Unfortunately, the administration’s budget request is not enough to repair that damage and to rebuild the military as the president has discussed." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.