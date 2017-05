U.N. Secretary general Antonio Guterres address a news conference after holding a meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/Files

UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that "more than military spending" is needed to combat terrorism, after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed an extra $54 billion in military spending in 2018.

"There is also a need to address the underlying drivers of terrorism through continuing investments in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, countering violent extremism, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, sustainable and inclusive development, the enhancement and respect of human rights, and timely responses to humanitarian crises," Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

