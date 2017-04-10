WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump
will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the
heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and
Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for
administration priorities.
The business leaders from a variety of sectors also will
confer in small groups with five cabinet secretaries about
administration priorities on the budget, transportation,
environment, education and commerce. It would be the latest in a
series of meetings Trump is holding with business leaders as he
seeks to gain traction for administration plans for corporate
tax reform, boosting infrastructure and cutting federal
regulations.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)