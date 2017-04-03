(Adds details, background, attendees)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Donald Trump plans
to hold a town hall meeting with about 50 business leaders on
Tuesday at the White House to talk about ways of improving the
business climate, his administration said on Monday.
The meeting, which will include the chief executives of
Citigroup Inc, Blackstone Group LP, JetBlue Airways Corp
, Mastercard Inc and the New York Stock Exchange,
will involve discussions on infrastructure, modernizing
government, workforce development and creating a pro-business
climate.
It comes as the administration is shifting its focus to tax
reform and possibly a major investment in infrastructure after
suffering a major setback when a Trump-backed healthcare reform
package failed to win enough support to pass the House of
Representatives.
The town hall is an "opportunity to discuss policies to
create a pro-business climate with top Partnership CEOs from all
industries," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said
Trump has held a series of meetings with chief executives
and other business leaders since taking office in January as he
has prodded companies to add U.S. jobs and asked how government
could reduce regulations to boost economic growth.
The town hall is scheduled to last an hour and 45 minutes
and include banking, private equity and hedge funds, insurance
companies and others. Also taking part will be Transportation
Secretary Elaine Chao, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy,
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump, the president's
daughter and a senior adviser.
Among the business leaders attending are senior executives
from General Electric, Hearst, HSBC Bank USA, Interpublic
Group, Vornado Realty Trust, Centerbridge Partners and
Paulson & Co.
Trump, who was a real estate mogul before entering the White
House, has pledged to use his business acumen to revitalize the
American economy and create millions of jobs.
While the Republican president has begun the process of
rolling back some labor and environmental regulations that he
said were harming businesses, the administration has yet to
secure a significant legislative victory to support his efforts
to boost the economy.
Trump has also proposed sweeping cuts in government
regulations and signed an executive order to roll back some
energy rules.
Last week, the White House said Trump had named his
son-in-law, Jared Kushner, already a White House senior adviser,
to take on the additional task of overseeing an effort to
overhaul the federal government.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Ayesha
Rascoe; Editing by Peter Cooney)