WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to meet executives on Monday to discuss U.S. manufacturing, but he did not name the companies.

"Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America," Trump said in a tweet from his @realDonaldTrump account.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)