OTTAWA Jan 5 There is no question of separating
the Canadian and U.S. economies, Canadian Trade Minister
Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday when asked about the
potential impact of a Donald Trump presidency.
Trump, who will formally become President on Jan. 20, has
vowed to either scrap or renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement, under which Canada sends 75 percent of its
exports to the United States.
Trump has recently attacked auto manufacturers which plan to
expand capacity in Mexico, promising to impose taxes unless they
shift production to the United States. The Canadian and U.S.
auto industries are highly integrated and Canada's economy could
suffer badly if Trump took aim at plants north of the border.
"With respect to relations between Canada and the United
States, I think it's very important to understand that this is a
very balanced relationship," Freeland told a televised news
conference in Montreal when asked whether U.S. investors might
be less keen on Canada under Trump.
"Both the Canadian and U.S. economies have a very close
relationship. There is no question of separating those two
economies," she said.
Amid fears of a protectionist Trump administration, Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached out in a video address to
the new U.S. Congress on Tuesday to stress the two nations'
tight economic links.
