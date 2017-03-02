BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ben Carson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead U.S. housing policy, won Senate approval on Thursday.
The vote cleared the way for the retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate to assume the post of secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He becomes the sole African-American member of Trump's cabinet. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.