Chef Jose Andres arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump and celebrity chef Jose Andres have reached a settlement over a scrapped deal for a restaurant in Trump's Washington hotel, the parties said in a statement on Friday.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Andres in August 2015 after the chef canceled his plans for a restaurant in Trump's hotel following comments Trump had made about Mexicans.

As a presidential candidate, Trump called Mexicans "rapists" and "murderers," causing the Spanish-born chef who specializes in Mexican food to take offense.

At the time, Andres said the comments were disparaging to all immigrants.

Trump sued Andres for $10 million over a breach of contract and Andres countersued.

The Trump organization and Andres's company, ThinkFoodGroup, did not release the terms of the settlement in the joint statement.

Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, said in the statement, "I am glad that we are able to put this matter behind us and move forward as friends."

Before the settlement, the two parties were set to hold a pretrial conference in May in D.C. Superior Court.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Bernadette Baum)