WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping established a "clear
sense of mutual respect" in a telephone call on Sunday night,
Trump's presidential transition office said early on Monday.
In a statement, the office said Trump thanked Xi for his
congratulations after winning Tuesday's presidential election
over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
"During the call, the leaders established a clear sense of
mutual respect for one another, and President-elect Trump stated
that he believes the two leaders will have one of the strongest
relationships for both countries moving forward," it said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)