SHANGHAI Dec 5 Chinese state media on Monday
continued to play down the protocol-bending phone call last week
between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan's
president, with editorials in two newspapers saying the move
showed Trump's inexperience.
China's national English-language newspaper, the China
Daily, said the 10-minute call "exposed nothing but the
inexperience Trump and his transition team have in dealing with
foreign affairs".
"The action was due to a lack of a proper understanding of
the sensitive issues in Sino-U.S. relations and cross-Strait
ties," it said.
The Friday call was the first by a U.S. president-elect or
president since President Jimmy Carter switched diplomatic
recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, acknowledging Taiwan
as part of "one China".
China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had lodged
"stern representations" with what it called the "relevant U.S.
side," urging the careful handling of the Taiwan issue to avoid
any unnecessary disturbances in ties.
China considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never
renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday pointedly
blamed Taiwan for the exchange, rather than Trump, calling it "a
petty action".
The China Daily said that for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen,
the call "achieves nothing substantial, only pride in making
what is an illusionary 'groundbreaking move', and temporarily
diverting public attention on the island away from her bad
performance".
"It would be a mistake for Tsai and her party to
over-interpret the significance of the call," it said. Her
attempts to "stir up tension... will ultimately backfire".
The Global Times, a hawkish tabloid under the ruling
Communist Party's top newspaper the People's Daily, called Trump
"bluffing and unpredictable" but said he did not have plans to
overturn America's international relationships.
"It seems that Trump is still taking advantage of his
perceived fickleness and unpredictability to make some choppy
waves in the Taiwan Straits to see if he can gain some
bargaining chips before he is sworn in," it said.
The Global Times added targeting him would be inappropriate
since he is not yet president.
"He has zero diplomatic experience and is unaware of the
repercussions of shaking up Sino-U.S. relations," it said.
Instead, China could send a message to Trump by punishing
Taiwan, wooing away one or two of the island's diplomatic allies
or beefing up military deployments against Taiwan, it said.
"It is certain that Trump doesn't want a showdown with
China, because it is not his ambition, and neither was it
included in his promise to the electorate. He puts out feelers
to sound China out and chalk up some petty benefits."
