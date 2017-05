U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Palm Beach, Florida for the Good Friday holiday/Easter weekend, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.

"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" Trump said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Alison Williams)